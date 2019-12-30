New Year’s Eve celebrations in West Michigan

A Dec. 31, 2010 photo shows people gathered around the ball in downtown Ludington, ready to ring in the new year. (Todd Reed)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The ball drop is back in Grand Rapids, but it isn’t the only West Michigan community with glitzy plans to ring in the new year.

From ball drops to fireworks, here is a list of public celebrations during this New Year’s Eve:

Grand Rapids Ball Drop | Monroe Avenue between Michigan and Lyon streets | Festivities start at 4 p.m. | Event details | Event map

New Year’s Eve in the Haven | Phoenix and Center streets, South Haven | Festivities start at 8 p.m. | Event details

A courtesy photo shows people ready to ring in the new year in downtown South Haven. (Tom Renner)

New Year’s Eve Ball Drop & Fireworks | 1 N. Harbor Dr., Grand Haven | Festivities start at 11:45 p.m. | Event details

New Year’s Fest | Bronson Park, Kalamazoo | Festivities start at 5:30 p.m. | Event details

Noon Year’s Eve Celebration | Downtown Battle Creek | 11:30 a.m. – 2 p.m. | Event details

New Year’s Eve Ball Drop | James Street and Ludington Avenue, Ludington | Festivities start at 9 p.m. | Event details

Know of a public event that didn’t make our list? Send the information to us by emailing ReportIt@woodtv.com.