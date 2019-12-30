New Year’s Eve celebrations in West Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The ball drop is back in Grand Rapids, but it isn’t the only West Michigan community with glitzy plans to ring in the new year.
From ball drops to fireworks, here is a list of public celebrations during this New Year’s Eve:
- Grand Rapids Ball Drop | Monroe Avenue between Michigan and Lyon streets | Festivities start at 4 p.m. | Event details | Event map
- New Year’s Eve in the Haven | Phoenix and Center streets, South Haven | Festivities start at 8 p.m. | Event details
- New Year’s Eve Ball Drop & Fireworks | 1 N. Harbor Dr., Grand Haven | Festivities start at 11:45 p.m. | Event details
- New Year’s Fest | Bronson Park, Kalamazoo | Festivities start at 5:30 p.m. | Event details
- Noon Year’s Eve Celebration | Downtown Battle Creek | 11:30 a.m. – 2 p.m. | Event details
- New Year’s Eve Ball Drop | James Street and Ludington Avenue, Ludington | Festivities start at 9 p.m. | Event details
