New Year’s Eve ball drop returning to Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The unseasonably warm temperatures outside aren’t stopping Townsquare Media from planning the return of a New Year’s Eve celebration in downtown Grand Rapids.

For the first time since 2015, the ball will drop over downtown Grand Rapids.

The event is slated to start at 5 p.m. on New Year’s Eve and will take place on Monroe Avenue between Michigan and Lyon streets, in front of DeVos Place.

Townsquare Media says revelers will enjoy family-friendly activities and live music from DJs and local bands. Fireworks will light up the sky as soon as the ball drops at midnight. Food and specialty drinks will also be available for purchase from six food trucks and New Holland Brewing Company, respectively.

General admission will be free but limited. Townsquare Media says it will offer tickets at a variety of spots in West Michigan in the coming months.

VIP tickets are already available for $65 each. A VIP ticket includes seating in heated tents, a private heated bathroom, alcoholic drinks and food tickets.

Cumulus Media and HOT FM previously scrapped the New Year’s Eve celebration after nearly a decade, blaming constant location changes and poor weather conditions. The previous hosts also wanted to spend the money on other things.

The Hot New Year’s Eve Ball Drop attracted nearly 10,000 people in its final year.

Online:

Townsquare Media’s Grand Rapids Ball Drop