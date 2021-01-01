New year, new rule: Tobacco ban at GR parks starts Jan. 1

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — People in Grand Rapids will have fewer places to smoke and vape starting this year.

The city’s new Clean Air and Public Places ordinance takes effect Jan. 1. The rules ban tobacco, tobacco waste like cigarette butts and electronic smoking devices from all city parks and playgrounds. Marijuana products were previously prohibited under Michigan law.

The city says the new rules promote healthier living and cleaner parks.

Visitors who refuse to follow the ordinance after multiple requests and warnings could face a city fine of $25 or be ordered to participate in a program to quit smoking.

Indian Trails Golf Course is an exception to Grand Rapids’ new ordinance. The city says while the golf course is city-owned, it follows different guidelines for businesses.

