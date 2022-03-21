GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — You’ll have to wait a little longer to check out the new shopping concept at the old 28th Street Mega Mall.

B2 Outlet Stores originally planned to open its new B2 Bargain Bins store on the southwest corner of 28th Street and Madison Avenue SE Tuesday morning. However, the business announced on Facebook Monday that it would be delaying the event “due to circumstances outside of B2’s control.”

News 8 reached out to a company spokesperson who couldn’t immediately elaborate on the cause for the delay.

B2 Outlet Stores said it would contact its preshopping pass winners about the changes.

A new grand opening date has not yet been set.

“We appreciate your understanding and we hope to welcome you sooner than later,” the business stated on Facebook.

(A photo provided by B2 Outlet Stores shows the renovated interior of their newest store at 350 28th St. SE in Grand Rapids.)

B2 Outlet Stores announced its plans for the former 28th Street Mega Mall in January. Updates to the 76,000-square-foot space include new walls, restrooms and polished concrete floors. The store will include more than 100 bins of items for shoppers to dig through.

B2 Bargain Bins operates differently than the company’s traditional outlet stores. In the new store, prices start at $6 on Tuesday and fall each day until everything sells. Wednesday prices are $4, Thursday prices are $2, Friday prices $1 and anything that’s left on Saturday is $0.25. The store is closed Sunday and Monday for restocking and pricing starts back at $6 when the store reopens on Tuesday.

B2 says most items sold at B2 Bargain Bins are new, but some items may have been ripped out of their packages or have minor imperfections. Everything bought from B2 Bargain Bins is final sale.

(A photo provided by B2 Outlet Stores shows piles of items that will be shelved in the new store at 350 28th St. SE in Grand Rapids.)

The 28th Street B2 Bargain Bins is the second store of its kind. B2 Outlet Stores launched the concept at its facility at 5790 Balsam Dr. in Hudsonville. A representative told News 8 the company hopes to expand the concept to other sites.

Duane Smith and his son Matt Smith founded B2 Outlet Stores in Hudsonville about eight years ago as a retailer of liquidated stock that donates a portion of proceeds to nonprofit organizations. Since 2014, B2 Outlet Stores have given more than $1 million to local and global initiatives, the company’s website states.

B2 Outlet Stores has since grown to 23 locations throughout Michigan and one in Illinois.

The new B2 Bargain Bins store will be open Tuesday through Friday, from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.