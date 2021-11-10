New splash pad to be built at Garfield Park next year

Children play in the splash pad at Cherry Park in Grand Rapids. (Aug. 12, 2019)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids will soon have another splash pad for kids to enjoy.

The city commission on Tuesday awarded a contract to build a universally accessible splash pad at Garfield Park near the intersection of Burton Street and Madison Avenue SE. It should cost about $809,000.

The splash pad will be off the west side of the gym near the playground. It will have accessible pathways, shade sails, new picnic spots and upgraded bathrooms.

Construction is expected to begin in early spring of 2022 and wrap up later that summer.

The project is being funded by a Michigan Department of Natural Resources grant, a donation from the Meijer Foundation and a city parks millage passed by voters in 2013.