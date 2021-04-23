New Spectrum Health facility in Grand Rapids OK’d

A conceptual rendering by Progressive AE shows the proposed Spectrum Health Cedar Street Continuing Care, Rehabilitation, and Nursing Center at 940 Fuller Ave. NE in Grand Rapids.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Spectrum Health’s plans for a new Grand Rapids facility took a step forward Thursday.

The Grand Rapids Planning Commission unanimously approved a special use permit to build a skilled nursing care facility on nearly 10-acres of former farmstead at Cedar Street and Fuller Avenue NE. The complex would replace Spectrum Health’s current rehabilitation and nursing facility located about half a mile south, at 750 Fuller Ave. NE.

Spectrum Health says the new building would be smaller than its current 270-bed facility, with private and semi-private rooms for up to 120 residents who primarily need long-term, around-the-clock care. Another 10 beds would be dedicated to acute hospice care.

The Cedar Street Continuing Care, Rehabilitation, and Nursing Center would span 94,455 square feet on the main floor with a 10,850-square-foot basement and house spaces for physical rehabilitation and art therapy, as well as common and gathering areas for residents and their visitors.

Spectrum Health says the facility would have a residential feel with several landscaped courtyards and an exterior designed to blend in with neighboring properties. An ambulance bay is also included in the design.

If all goes well, Spectrum Health expects that facility to be complete in 2023.