New shared housing program for homeless single mothers in GR

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A nonprofit agency in Grand Rapids unveiled a new shared housing pilot program for homeless single mothers.

The Family Promise of Grand Rapids said it will match two currently homeless single mothers to live in a house together. The families will support each other by sharing financial responsibilities and household chores.

The announcement was made as part of National Family Promise Week when more than 200 Family Promise affiliates raise awareness of family homelessness in the U.S.

