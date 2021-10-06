New senior affordable housing coming to Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Seniors in need of affordable housing in Grand Rapids will soon have more options.

The Inner City Christian Federation has announced plans to build a 56-unit housing complex downtown for seniors.

Work to clear the site at Division and Wealthy streets is already underway. The majority of the 56 units will be set aside as affordable apartments.

“A lot of times, the housing that has been built in the city serves a younger demographic,” ICCF President and CEO Ryan VerWys said.

Tapestry Square Senior Living is Inner City Christian Federation’s first affordable housing project for older adults.

“50 of the 56 units will be for individuals making at or below a certain amount of income. So, it’s really income targeted housing,” VerWys said.

Funding for the $19 million project is being provided through several initiatives:

Michigan State Housing Development Authority’s Low Income Housing Tax Credits

Insite Capital

HOME Funding

Michigan Brownfield Redevelopment Program

The city of Grand Rapids’ Economic Development department

The city of Wyoming

The Housing and Urban Development’ Federal Housing Administration

Renderings show a four-story building situation on the south end of the property between Wealthy and Logan streets.

Its location along the Rapid bus routes is another key feature.

“Just a stone’s throw from here, we have incredible medical facilities, state of the art. But also a bunch of amenities downtown that people love to be around,” VerWys said.

The project is the latest in an effort to provide more affordable housing in a city where overall demand far outpaces the current inventory.

“We celebrate that. That means we have a healthy and vibrant community,” VerWys said. “But when there’s that much demand and limited supply, unfortunately people with limited incomes, often times older adults with limited incomes, find themselves pushed outside the community.”

VerWys says Tapestry Square is one more step in the effort to create more affordable housing, especially for older adults.

“Admittedly, it feels like a drop in the bucket of the need. Fifty-six units is not 9,000. But it’s an important 56,” VerWys said.

For more information on Tapestry Square and other affordable housing options through ICCF, visit the organization’s website.