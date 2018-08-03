Grand Rapids

New school sign installed at old GR museum

By:

Posted: Aug 03, 2018 05:54 PM EDT

Updated: Aug 03, 2018 05:54 PM EDT

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Finishing touches are being put on the newest school in Grand Rapids.

On Friday, crews were installing the sign for Public Museum High School downtown. The former Public Museum, located on Jefferson Avenue near Fulton Street, is being renovated by Grand Rapids Public Schools to create a high school.

Public Museum High School will expand the district’s successful Museum School, which opened to 7th and 8th graders in 2015.

Grand Rapids Public Schools students head back to class on Aug. 20.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Featured on eightWest

Featured Content

Trending Stories

Photo Galleries

Photo Galleries
Water main break on Clyde Park Ave. - Aug. 1, 2018
 Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Water main break on Clyde Park Ave. - Aug. 1, 2018

Photo Galleries
Photos: Whitecaps vs. Cubs - July 31, 2018
 Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: Whitecaps vs. Cubs - July 31, 2018

Photo Galleries
Photos: Parade of Ships in Grand Haven
 Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: Parade of Ships in Grand Haven