New school sign installed at old GR museum

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Finishing touches are being put on the newest school in Grand Rapids.

On Friday, crews were installing the sign for Public Museum High School downtown. The former Public Museum, located on Jefferson Avenue near Fulton Street, is being renovated by Grand Rapids Public Schools to create a high school.

Public Museum High School will expand the district’s successful Museum School, which opened to 7th and 8th graders in 2015.

Grand Rapids Public Schools students head back to class on Aug. 20.