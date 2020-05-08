New Rapid summer schedule to start after Memorial Day

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Rapid will increase services in the Grand Rapids area after Memorial Day weekend.

On Friday, the Rapid announced it will start its new summer service schedule May 26, 2020.

All routes — expect Route 19: Michigan Crosstown — will be back in service on weekdays from 6 a.m. until 10 p.m. and the normal weekend schedule.

The Rapid is asking all riders who are medically able to wear a mask, practice social distancing, hand washing and sanitizing and follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention COVID-19 related guidelines.

Due to these guidelines, the maximum number of riders on all buses will remain at 15 passengers.

The Rapid said it continue to practice enhanced cleaning and disinfection procedures on all vehicles.

More schedule information can be found online.