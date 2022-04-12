GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A West Michigan health system and university are partnering to create a smooth school-to-work pipeline to address the nursing shortage in Michigan.

Beaumont Health and Spectrum Health and Grand Valley State University are partnering to create BHSH Spectrum Health West Michigan Nurse Scholar program. The program is designed to take away financial barriers to students to increase the nursing talent pipeline, according to a press release.

A federal workforce analysis shows that Michigan has a nursing shortage for its population, according to the release. It notes that over 92% of all GVSU graduates in the health profession stay in Michigan.

Leaders from BHSH and GVSU hope that the program will inflate the number of students in health programs. BHSH is investing $19 million in infrastructure, start-up costs, grants and resources for more clinical placements, training and support for students. GVSU will increase support for financial aid, curriculum enhancements, technology and equipment, students support services, simulation enhancements and clinical experiences, according to the release.

In the partnership of these two institutions, almost 500 additional students will be able to pursue a career in nursing over the next six years. GVSU will be ready to permanently increase their number of students admitted to Kirkhof College of Nursing and pay for any future infrastructure costs, the release said.

The BHSH Spectrum Health West Michigan Nurse Scholar program is expected to be in place by Jan. 2023, according to the release.