New pop-up shop at Studio Park

Grand Rapids

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A new place to shop has popped up at Studio Park in downtown Grand Rapids.

The Arts Marketplace has a new retail space that gives local businesses a place to sell their merchandise.

The pop-up room is located adjacent to the Park Elephant and will feature a rotating group of small companies selling everything from clothing to books to art.

Jamie Dionne with the Arts Marketplace says a lot of the makers had aspirations of growing and then the pandemic slowed them down.

The pop-up room opening just before the key shopping time this holiday season will be a big help in getting their products introduced to new customers.

The pop-up room will have special offers for customers on Small Business Saturday.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Growing Grand Rapids and Beyond

More Growing Grand Rapids and beyond

Top Stories On WOODTV.com

Know something newsworthy? Report It!

News 8 Links