New pop-up shop at Studio Park

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A new place to shop has popped up at Studio Park in downtown Grand Rapids.

The Arts Marketplace has a new retail space that gives local businesses a place to sell their merchandise.

The pop-up room is located adjacent to the Park Elephant and will feature a rotating group of small companies selling everything from clothing to books to art.

Jamie Dionne with the Arts Marketplace says a lot of the makers had aspirations of growing and then the pandemic slowed them down.

The pop-up room opening just before the key shopping time this holiday season will be a big help in getting their products introduced to new customers.

The pop-up room will have special offers for customers on Small Business Saturday.