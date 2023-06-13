GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Trinity Health is celebrating the opening of its new pharmacy serving the Roosevelt Park neighborhood and Spanish-speaking population in Grand Rapids.

The new $1.5 million Trinity Health Pharmacy – Roosevelt Park is in the same building as Trinity Health Medical Group, Clinica Santa Maria on Cesar E. Chavez Avenue at Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

“This new addition provides patients with easier access to pharmacy services in a location that is both convenient and close to home,” Clinica Santa Maria practice leader Kameron Selleck said in a Tuesday statement. “The new pharmacy is improving access to important medical care for our patient population, including persons of color and vulnerable populations in the community.”

Open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., the pharmacy has walk-up and drive-thru service. You can get your prescription there, as well as vaccines and over-the-counter medications and first aid supplies.

Spanish-speaking workers will be available to help customers who speak Spanish.

“Our goal is to provide robust retail pharmacy services to the community, while making the process easy, convenient and affordable,” Carmen Docter, pharmacy manager at Trinity Health Grand Rapids, said in a statement.