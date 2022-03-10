New name, same mission: ICCF becomes ICCF Community Homes

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The oldest nonprofit organization of its kind in Michigan is changing its name.

Grand Rapids-based Inner City Christian Federation is now ICCF Community Homes. The nonprofit group announced the move during its annual gala Thursday night.

ICCF Community Homes says its new name better describes its goal of creating thriving neighborhoods through affordable housing and equitable opportunity.

Michelle Covington, vice president of advancement for ICCF Community Homes, said the organization has considered changing its name multiple times over the years but explored the option in earnest in 2020. Based on feedback, the nonprofit determined the Grand Rapids community knows the ICCF name but was less clear on the organization’s work and mission.

(An April 28, 2021 photo shows the ICCF offices at 415 Franklin Street SE in Grand Rapids.)

ICCF Community Homes also has a new logo that represents the streets surrounding its new office at 415 Franklin St. SE. The hub is located within half a mile of 61% of affordable rentals owned and managed by the organization in this area, Covington told News 8 last year.

ICCF Community Homes moved into 415 Franklin last year, while also leasing 40 affordable apartments on the floors above. The organization’s next project, renamed South Gate Senior Living, is under construction on the southeast corner of Division Avenue and Wealthy Street in Grand Rapids. Covington says the seven-story, 84-unit development is on track to be complete in December.