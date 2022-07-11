GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A new monitoring station will allow people in Grand Rapids to check the water quality of the Grand River in real-time.

The new interactive water quality monitoring station has been installed on the Sixth Street Bridge, including a QR code that people can scan to access the latest data.

The U.S. Geological Survey uses the station to take measurements every 15 minutes, analyzing everything from the water temperature to the amount of dissolved oxygen and dissolved organic matter.

One thing this monitor won’t be able to detect? E. coli. Currently, tests take between four to 18 hours to confirm excess levels of the bacteria. Instead, the station will be used to collect samples for the Bacteriological Research Laboratory in Lansing. The USGS hopes to use that data to design a prototype to specifically monitor for E. coli.

While not directly connected, the installation comes ahead of the “River for All” project, which is working to restore the Grand River’s rapids. City Project Manager Michael Staal said the water monitoring station is something a lot of people want to see, especially as recreation opportunities expand along the river.

Tools for the water monitor hang into the Grand River below the Sixth Street Bridge. (Matt Jaworowski/WOOD TV8)

“Through the years of the public engagement process for the Grand River Restoration project, one common question we were asked is about the water quality of the Grand River,” Staal said in a news release. “We took the question seriously and while we know — through our historical monitoring efforts — the E. coli levels don’t typically reach the state’s recreational non-contact limits, there are times it does.”

“Creating a partnership with USGS on this cutting-edge project is an important step to working toward providing actionable data for the users of the Grand River,” Staal continued.

Matt Chapman, the project manager for Grand Rapids Whitewater, said he believes the monitor system will help show people that the Grand River is clean and safe.

“Despite years of water quality data trending in the positive direction, the Grand River still has a negative reputation as a polluted river,” Chapman said in a release. “This real-time data, accessible to everyone, will build awareness around the health of the river and hopefully spark additional conversations about the need for long-term stewardship of this natural resource.”

According to the city, the USGS covers 60% of the project’s funding. The other 40% is split between the Grand Rapids Downtown Development Authority and a grant issued by the Grand Rapids Community Foundation.