GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Mel Trotter Ministry’s new Thrift Clearance Store has opened in downtown Grand Rapids.

The store, located at 1314 S. Division Ave, offers gently used clothing, furniture and other household goods.

“This new thrift store provides an easily accessible option for quality household and personal items for the community,” Dennis Van Kampen, president and CEO of Mel Trotter Ministries, said in a release. “Not only is this clearance store conveniently located, but it also is a budget-friendly alternative for families struggling with the impact of inflation. All of the proceeds from this and our other thrift stores go towards financially sustaining the work we do at MTM. It’s all part of our continuing effort to provide the compassion of Jesus Christ to those in our community who need our support.”

In addition to serving as a thrift store, the building, which was purchased in July, will be used for warehouse operations for all of Mel Trotter’s thrift stores, classroom space for its workforce development program and a meeting space for the community.

The store is open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mel Trotter said donations can be dropped off at any time during regular business hours.