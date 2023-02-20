GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A stage adaptation of a gangster movie classic is coming to DeVos Performance Hall in Grand Rapids.

News 8 talked with Flex Alexander, one of the stars of “New Jack City Live.” The stage play is based on the 1991 movie “New Jack City.” The hit movie starred Wesley Snipes, Ice-T and many others.

Alexander plays the crack-addicted police informant Pookie, a character made famous by Chris Rock in the 1991 movie.

Alexander said he makes the role his own in the stage adaptation, and drew upon his own experiences of witnessing the crack epidemic firsthand in the 1980s.

The new stage play features several other well-known actors including Gary Dourdan from “CSI,” Treach from the hip-hop group Naughty by Nature, and Allen Payne, who reprises his role as Gee Money, the character he originally played in the movie.

“New Jack City Live” is coming to DeVos Performance Hall for one night only on Thursday, Feb. 23 at 7:30 p.m. You can find ticket information at devosperformancehall.com.

For the full conversation with Flex Alexander, watch the video in the player above.