GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — West Michigan’s newest tech startup incubator, The Bridge, will open in just over a month.

The entrepreneurial hub is located on the fourth floor of The Doug Meijer Medical Innovation Building. The high-tech, high-growth space is a result of a partnership between Spartan Innovations, Health innovation Partners, Rockford Construction, Walsh Investors and Murphy Development Group.

“The goal here is finding things that move the needle to make people’s lives better, happier, healthier,” said Kyle McGregor, director of health innovations at Spartan Innovations.

The nearly 20,000-square-foot space is meant to promote networking and growth for up and coming entrepreneurs. Terra Osman, who founded the marketplace app Farmish, is one of the first tenants and recipients of the many resources The Bridge offers.

“Users can create a free listing for things like backyard chicken eggs, produce, garden supplies, plants, trees and honey,” Osman explained her app. “Buyers can search on a map by location or keyword and then message the seller to complete the sale.”

Since launching the app from her children’s playroom in March, Farmish has seen 220,000 unique downloads according to Osman.

“These are the people and the resources that have helped Farmish grow. I have been waiting for this (space) to be finished because it’s just going to be really impactful for my business under the same roof and to be able to work alongside them,” she said.

Rental applications are open. McGregor told News 8 they have about a dozen tenants pending for the March opening.

“We can make this a one-stop shop where you’re not just coming to get your business plan together,” he said. “It’s get your business plan, get your marketing, work on your platform, talk with lawyers, talk with HR people… we got it here.”