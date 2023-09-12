GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — An art studio in Grand Rapids is working to help ease the burden on local artists trying to sell their work.

Cultivate’s annual holiday guide is designed to gather work from artists living within 100 miles of Grand Rapids and publish it to those looking for pieces. The guide will be printed and distributed to hotels, tourism agencies, artist markets, restaurants and other places across the area.

More than 200 artists’ work was included in last year’s guide. The goal is for even more this year.

Though the guide will go live in time for the holidays, it will also serve as a directory for buyers to use year-round.

