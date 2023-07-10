GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A new program at Grand Rapids Community College aims to prepare more students for a growing number of jobs in the energy sector.

Through the Energy Trades Pathway Program, which launches in the fall, students will get training in basic electricity, blueprint reading, project management and handling power tools. They will also receive health and endurance training to prepare them for jobs that require physical labor.

“Energy is a field that affects everyone and everything in our communities. We are proud to partner with Consumers Energy and DTE to build a talented workforce and create a pathway for residents to gain valuable, in-demand skills that will make our community stronger today and long into the future,” GRCC President Charles Lepper said in a statement.

The goal is for the training to give students a high chance of being hired for an anticipated 1,500 new jobs in the energy sector by 2028.

“It gives them an opportunity or a leg up in that industry to be able to go and be successful with these companies,” GRCC Assistant Professor Chris Schell said. “Those were the two things: one is teaching, making sure that they’re interested in it, and the other is giving them that foundation so they can go out there so they can be successful working for an energy company.”

The program will work in conjunction with the Michigan Energy Workforce Development Consortium. Over the course of a year, students will work with companies such as Consumers Energy, DTE, the Holland Board of Public Works, InfraSource and Lewis Tree Service.

“Developing win-win partnerships that guide Michiganders to energy careers is at the heart of MEWDC’s work,” Chris HooSang, co-chair of MEWDC and director of human resources at DTE Energy, said in a statement.

GRCC had a similar program that partnered with Consumers Energy already in place, but it didn’t offer students a certificate for completion and didn’t focus on troubleshooting or blueprint reading. The Energy Trades Pathway Program will better prepare students for the workforce.

“Because there are other companies that are involved now, a person can get an interview with more than just Consumers,” Schell said. “So there are some benefits to the new program.”

You can find more information on the program by clicking here.