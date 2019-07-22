New Grand Rapids police chief takes oath

New Grand Rapids Police Chief Eric Payne on the day of his swearing in. (July 22, 2019)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids on Monday swore in its new police chief, a longtime member of the department and the first African American to be named top cop.

At Eric Payne’s promotion ceremony at City Hall, Grand Rapids Police Department Deputy Chief David Kiddle, who has been serving as interim chief, noted Payne’s long history with the department and said that he would “soar to new heights” in building community trust and protecting the public.

A native of southwest Michigan, Payne has been with the Grand Rapids Police Department for some 32 years, during which time he led the South Service Area, the crisis negotiation team and the detective bureau. Most recently, he served as a deputy chief.

City Manager Mark Washington announced earlier this month that Payne would take over as the next chief.

“Grand Rapids was the place I wanted to come and work and I’ve been here ever since. It’s just a great opportunity for me now,” Payne said at the time.

Officials say Payne’s knowledge of the department means he can hit the ground running, which will be key as GRPD deals with strained community relations and a recent uptick in shootings.

The former chief, David Rahinsky, announced his retirement late last year.