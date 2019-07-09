New Grand Rapids music venue announces shows

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The new Listening Room by Studio Park has announced artists for its inaugural performances later this year.
Starting in November, the Listening Room will spice up Grand Rapids with up to six performances every week throughout the year. The 200-seat venue will host local and national artists from a broad range of genres.
Among the performers already lined up are award-winning musicians David Bazan, Kris Allen, The Verve Pipe and five-time Grammy Award winning South African choral group Ladysmith Black Mambazo.
Here is a list of scheduled performances:
Nov. 8,9: David Bazan
Nov. 14: The Hot Sardines — Old-time jazz with new-time energy
Nov. 19: Amythyst Kiah
Nov. 23: Kris Allen — American Idol eighth season winner
Nov. 29, 30: The Verve Pipe
Dec. 7: The Bad Plus — A jazz trio from Minneapolis
Dec. 13: Mary Gauthier
March 12,13: Ladysmith Black Mambazo
March 27: Loudon Wainwright III
April 11: Christian Sands Trio — American jazz pianist
There will also be some local performers on the stage in October as the Listening Room holds a soft opening.
Tickets go on sale Aug. 29 at www.listeningroomgr.com, where you can also find more information about the acts.
The Listening Room is part of the new Studio Park complex going up near Van Andel Arena, which will also include a movie theater, apartments and retail space.