New Grand Rapids music venue announces shows

A rendering of the Studio Park project in downtown Grand Rapids.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The new Listening Room by Studio Park has announced artists for its inaugural performances later this year.

Starting in November, the Listening Room will spice up Grand Rapids with up to six performances every week throughout the year. The 200-seat venue will host local and national artists from a broad range of genres.

Among the performers already lined up are award-winning musicians David Bazan, Kris Allen, The Verve Pipe and five-time Grammy Award winning South African choral group Ladysmith Black Mambazo.

Here is a list of scheduled performances:

Nov. 8,9: David Bazan

Nov. 14: The Hot Sardines — Old-time jazz with new-time energy

Nov. 19: Amythyst Kiah

Nov. 23: Kris Allen — American Idol eighth season winner

Nov. 29, 30: The Verve Pipe

Dec. 7: The Bad Plus — A jazz trio from Minneapolis

Dec. 13: Mary Gauthier

March 12,13: Ladysmith Black Mambazo

March 27: Loudon Wainwright III

April 11: Christian Sands Trio — American jazz pianist

There will also be some local performers on the stage in October as the Listening Room holds a soft opening.

Tickets go on sale Aug. 29 at www.listeningroomgr.com, where you can also find more information about the acts.

The Listening Room is part of the new Studio Park complex going up near Van Andel Arena, which will also include a movie theater, apartments and retail space.