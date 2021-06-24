New Grand Rapids festival to mix art, music, science, technology

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Confluence Festival, a multiday festival that organizers say highlights the convergence of art, music, science and technology, will be held in Grand Rapids this September.

The festival will be held from Sept. 23 to Sept. 25 at Calder Plaza. All events are free and open to the public.

“Confluence means things coming together so that’s a perfect title for this event because it matches the theme perfectly,” said Brian Cohen, managing partner at Confluence CCG.

For three days, the Confluence Festival will transform Calder Plaza and display what communities in West Michigan have to offer. Organizers say the festival will feature the following:

A music showcase;

A thought series focused on health care and wellness;

An innovation showcase with high-tech start-ups;

A maker expo featuring DIYers;

A STEAM-based adventure land for kids called Future Innovators Zone;

“A 360-degree multisensory Art Takeover of Calder Plaza.”

“We have different programs that will explore information, technology within all of these different areas and look what happens when you take innovation in all of these areas and bring them together,” said Cohen.

More information and the latest updates on the festival can be found online.

ArtPrize, the world’s largest art competition, is also returning this year and runs Sept. 16 through Oct. 3.