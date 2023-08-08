GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A new boba tea shop near Celebration Cinema GR North celebrated its grand opening Tuesday morning.

Jade Tea is now open on Celebration Drive near the Beltline.

The shop was opened by Angela Dao — who started working at a boba shop at age 16 — alongside her aunt and her aunt’s best friend.

Dao said the boba tea shop was a year in the making.

“We are all from this area of town and we always noticed that this area doesn’t have enough boba tea or even just Asian delicacies. So we wanted to bring something to the neighborhood,” she said.

Inside Jade Tea, located near Celebration Cinema GR North. (Aug. 8, 2023) Inside Jade Tea, located near Celebration Cinema GR North. (Aug. 8, 2023) Inside Jade Tea, located near Celebration Cinema GR North. (Aug. 8, 2023)

The trio picked the name ‘Jade Tea’ because matcha is also known as liquid jade. The stone is lucky, Dao explained.

“Jade is also really known for being a lucky stone,” she said. “If you have a jade pendant or jade bracelet, all of that is supposed to bring luck into your life. And so we just really are hoping for the best of luck for everyone.”

Jade Tea’s mascot is a lucky cat.

Inside Jade Tea, located near Celebration Cinema GR North. (Aug. 8, 2023)

“It’s also known for bringing good luck into businesses and stuff, so all about good luck here,” she said.

On the menu will be items like Thai tea and Vietnamese iced coffee. There will also be a specialty matcha drink called the jade dragon.

Jade Tea, located near Celebration Cinema GR North. (Aug. 8, 2023)

Dao said Jade Tea will offer a calm atmosphere where people can hang out.

“I want this to be a safe place for people,” she said. “That is what has been keeping me passionate.”

Dao said working with a team of mostly women means a lot and pointed to “Barbie,” currently playing at the nearby movie theater.

“It means so much. I mean, with the ‘Barbie’ movie coming out, it was so inspirational. … It’s nice to be a part of something bigger with the rise of women,” she said with a laugh.