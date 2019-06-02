New GR bus line to be unveiled Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — State officials and representatives from the Federal Transit Administration across Michigan will give a first look at the Laker Line Monday.

The new line will be Michigan's second Bus Rapid Transit line. It will replace The Rapid's current Route 50 - GVSU Campus Connector line and will connect the GVSU Allendale campus to the Michigan Street Medical Mile with stops on Lake Michigan Drive.

The celebration will take place Monday, June 3 at the Rapid Central Station, where the area's first 60' articulated bus will be unveiled. The Laker Line buses will be higher capacity with the ability to hold 90 riders. The buses will also be accordion style and run on natural gas.

Platforms of the Laker Line will provide well-lit shelters with level platform boarding, off-board fare collecting, real-time arrival signage, security phones and cameras.

U.S. Rep. Bill Huizenga, GVSU President Tom Haas, Kentwood Mayor and The Rapids Board Chair Stephan Kepley are among those who will attend the invite-only event at 10:30 a.m. Monday morning.

Construction for the Laker Line began at the start of April 2019 and is set to begin service in August 2020. There will be 16 buses that can carry approximately 10,000 to 13,000 riders per day, an increase from Route 50's 7,773 per day.

Those who wish to learn more about the Laker Line may visit their website. Tours will be given throughout the summer before the line is in service.