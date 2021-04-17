New GR art gallery hosting grand opening Saturday

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A new art gallery and community center is having its grand opening Saturday night on Grand Rapids’ southwest side.

“I just want it to be a big art blast,” said E’lla Webber.

At the corner of Division and Burton, there’s a new hidden gem: E’lla’s Art Gallery & Community Center.

“I wanted to stay close in the city, where most of the community kind of unites together,” said Webber.

Webber, the owner, says she hopes it provides the southwest side with something unique.

“I want them to have a feeling of happiness, joy; I want them to feel good when they leave from this place,” said Webber.

Paintings at E’lla’s Art Gallery & Community Center (courtesy)

Paintings at E’lla’s Art Gallery & Community Center (courtesy)

Paintings at E’lla’s Art Gallery & Community Center (courtesy)

E’lla’s Art Gallery & Community Center (courtesy)

Judy Steiner and Donna Cash-Egan both have their work showcased in the gallery.

“I said this is perfect, because it just seems like sometimes you just get stuck in a rut,” said Steiner.

“For people to get out and experience something positive,” said Cash-Egan.

“It’s just an exciting time to be a part of this gallery,” said Steiner.

Webber hopes this new space will give something for everyone to enjoy.

“I’m a community person. I want all races, all forms of art; I just want it to be a big art blast here,” said Webber.