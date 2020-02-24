New food option open at GR Downtown Market: Pinktail Poke

(Courtesy photos show employees of Pinktail Poke preparing dishes ahead of the Grand Rapids Downtown Market restaurant’s opening. Photos courtesy: Grand Rapids Downtown Market/Pinktail Poke)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — People who can’t make it to Hawaii right now can get a taste of it at the Grand Rapids Downtown Market.

(A courtesy photo shows dishes Pinktail Poke is offering at its location inside the Grand Rapids Downtown Market. Photo courtesy: Grand Rapids Downtown Market/Pinktail Poke)

Pinktail Poke celebrated its grand opening earlier this month, coinciding with High Tide Soda next door.

Pinktail Poke serves up poke dishes made from fresh seafood and “purposefully-sourced produce.” Orders can be altered for customers with dietary restrictions.

The owner of Pinktail Poke, Jeff Butzow opened High Tide Soda across from Dorothy & Tony’s Popcorn in late December. Butzow also owns Fish Lads and Carvers.

High Tide Soda sells more than 400 varieties of craft soda by the bottle, six-pack, 12-pack or case. Downtown Market says High Tide Soda hopes to expand its soda collection to 1,000 later this year.