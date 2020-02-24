New food option open at GR Downtown Market: Pinktail Poke

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — People who can’t make it to Hawaii right now can get a taste of it at the Grand Rapids Downtown Market.
Pinktail Poke celebrated its grand opening earlier this month, coinciding with High Tide Soda next door.
Pinktail Poke serves up poke dishes made from fresh seafood and “purposefully-sourced produce.” Orders can be altered for customers with dietary restrictions.
The owner of Pinktail Poke, Jeff Butzow opened High Tide Soda across from Dorothy & Tony’s Popcorn in late December. Butzow also owns Fish Lads and Carvers.
High Tide Soda sells more than 400 varieties of craft soda by the bottle, six-pack, 12-pack or case. Downtown Market says High Tide Soda hopes to expand its soda collection to 1,000 later this year.