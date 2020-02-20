New exhibit depicts struggle of Civil Rights Movement

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A new exhibit depicting the struggle of the Civil Rights Movement opened in Grand Rapids Thursday.

The Continual Struggle Exhibit debuted at the Gerald R. Ford Presidential Museum and takes viewers through one of the most pivotal moments in American history. Organizers described the experience as a glimpse into the sacrifice, turmoil and emotion of those who fought for freedom during the Civil Rights Movement.

Brian Washington, a California-based artist and attorney, takes viewers through the 23 pieces of artwork journey. Museum workers told News 8 he spent 13 years on the project. He will speak about his work at the museum at 7:00 p.m.

The exhibit offers spectators another opportunity to celebrate Black History Month by acknowledging how a dark past in America shaped the future. It will be on display through May 31.

Workers said the exhibit will be free to the public for the last two weekends in February, but will cost $10.00 for adults, $8.00 for senior citizens, $4.00 for youth and will be free for kids ages 5 and under.