New exhibit on all things bugs is coming to the Grand Rapids Public Museum. (Grand Rapids Public Museum)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Next month, the Grand Rapids Public Museum will unveil a new exhibit that is sure to bug you and your family.

“Bugs” is set to open on Oct. 14. It will contain large-scale models of bugs and include some hands-on activities to learn more about them.

“This is one of those thrilling exhibits with a combination of spectacular visuals, immersive activities, and powerful learning opportunities,” Vice President of Marketing and Public Relations Dustin Tyler said in a statement. “It is truly an exhibit for all ages, and sure to leave a lasting impression.”

The exhibit is being done in conjunction with New Zealand’s national museum, Te Papa, and the five-time Academy Award-winning Wētā Workshop that was a part of the Lord of the Rings franchise.

There are four chambers the exhibit revolves around, including a giant orchid mantis, jewel wasp, dragonfly as well as bees and hornets.

Bugs will be included in a general admission ticket once it opens in October. It will stay at the museum until February 2024.