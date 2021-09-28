New exhibit at GR Public Museum explores bat myths, facts

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — While you might think of them as squeaky, blood-sucking little animals, a new exhibit at the Grand Rapids Public Museum aims to teach visitors about the many myths and legends surrounding bats.

“Bats: Masters of the Night” allows visitors to learn about different types of bats including where they live, what they eat, how they benefit the earth’s ecosystem and current conservation efforts.

“As a history science and culture museum this is obviously part of the science realm and there are tons of myths about bats so as an educational institution we want to be able to provide people with the information they need to create their own conclusions about topics and in this particular topic, bats,” said GRPM marketing manager Alee’a Cherry.

The exhibit is included in the price of museum general admission and will be open through January 2022.

Admission for Kent County residents is $5 for adults, $3 for seniors and free for anyone under 18. The cost for non-county residents is $8 for adults, $7 for seniors, and $3 for people under 18.

More information about the exhibit can be found online.