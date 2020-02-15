New entertainment park opens in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Launch Family Entertainment Park celebrated its grand opening this weekend at the the Shops at CenterPoint mall in Grand Rapids. The parks XP Arena sets this park apart from the rest.

The XP Arena is still under construction and crews say it should be ready in the next week or two. In the meantime, visitors can enjoy an American Ninja Warrior-style obstacle course, dozens of trampolines, basketball hoops, arcade games and the centers own KRAVE cafeteria.

Launch Trampoline Park in Grand Rapids. (Feb. 15, 2020)

“We want to be the one-stop shop for family fun here in Grand Rapids and our staff will do whatever it takes to make sure you and your family have a ball here,” General Manager Javonte Evans said. “It’s a great place to come in with your family. Our slogan here is, ‘Where memories are created,’ — where AWESOME memories are created I might add.”

The XP Arena blends virtual reality with mental and physical endurance. Guests will wear bracelets that track their scores and go head to head with friends and other guests on an interactive leader board.

The arena is one of the first of its kind in the United States, though it has gained popularity in Europe.

“It’s the best thing that we have going right now. No one else has it. We’re definitely excited about bringing that aspect of the industry,” Evans said. “We know that there’s a bunch of different parks that can do some of the stuff that we do here, but no one else has this.”

Launch is giving guests free passes to their XP Arena this weekend ahead of its grand opening, which they say should be in the next week or two.