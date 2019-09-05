New downtown GR hotel will have grand opening Friday

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — It’s 12 stories tall and bright purple.

The brand-new Hyatt Place Hotel in downtown Grand Rapids will celebrate its grand opening Friday morning.

This 160-room hotel is at the corner of Ottawa Avenue and Pearl Street NW, right across the street from the Kent County courthouse.

A photo of inside the Hyatt Place Hotel in downtown Grand Rapids. (Sept. 5, 2019)

The hotel has a partnership with Friends of Grand Rapids Parks, so its meetings rooms are named after parks. That fits in perfectly because this hotel is pet-friendly.

They’re hoping this will encourage people who stay at the hotel to not go beyond visiting downtown bars and restaurants.

A photo of inside the Hyatt Place Hotel in downtown Grand Rapids. (Sept. 5, 2019)

The Hyatt Place is the latest building to reshape the skyline of downtown Grand Rapids.

“The last three big projects that we have completed all on Ottawa Avenue, believe it or not, created about $200 million worth of investment — the Venue Tower, the Arena Place and this. They were all just surface parking lots generating nothing. So, now we’re trying to fill them up and let’s bring them to life,” said Orion Real Estate Solutions President John Wheeler.

The hotel is connected to the not-yet-completed 15-story Warner Building.