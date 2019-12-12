New downtown GR apartments offer small space living

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The newest apartment building opening in downtown Grand Rapids is home to the smallest units Rockford Construction has ever built.

One South along Division will start welcoming residents next week.

“One South, we came up with that it’s based off our location. We are one block south of the city center of Grand Rapids,” said Elise Bassi with Rockford Property Management.

The building itself only has 22 units in it but 16 of those units are studios that have 357 square feet of living space.

“We found that within the market and within all of our portfolio that all of our prospects are coming in are looking for that studio, small space living so they can be going out into the community and experiencing life outside of their apartment,” Bassi said.

Rockford Construction built the new building along with SIBSCO and Lott3Metz architecture and made the most out of the small space.

When residents walk into their new space, they are greeted with floor to ceiling closet space providing plenty of storage space.

“We have the most optimal storage space here at this property within our studios that’s something we thought carefully about when designing,” Bassi said.

They also thought about people’s living habits in small spaces when designing the small units.

“We have a convection oven because we have been finding that people who are living in the studios are not always home cooking. So, with a convection oven you can still cook cookies, you can still bake chicken,” Bassi said.

These are the smallest units Rockford construction has ever built and comes with their cheapest downtown price of $800 a month. All 16 of the studios have been leased prior to One South opening.

So, who is moving into these small studios?

“We’re finding that a lot of them are coming from out of the state or other parts of the states for jobs or relocating because they know Grand Rapids is growing or booming,” Bassi said.

There is gated on-site parking and each unit comes with a mounted flat screen TV for those who are moving in. Soon an announcement will come with what business is going into the retail space along Division Avenue.

Two-bedroom units at One South are still available.

Online:

One South