GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A local nonprofit is hoping that a new documentary series will help shed light on mental health issues that parents and their children face.

Wedgwood Christian Services has already put out the first two documentaries that explore the mental health problems that residents in West Michigan are dealing with. They’re titled “Brave Spaces” and address topics like sharing burdens with loved ones and being vulnerable.

On top of the documentaries, Wedgwood is looking to get the community involved by having them help host conversations at an organization or workplace or in your own family. They have experts looking to offer help, as well.

