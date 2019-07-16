New crosswalks aim to make GR street safer

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Construction should start late next month on crosswalks across Michigan and Bridge Streets on either side of the Grand River in Grand Rapids.

The Downtown Development Authority said in a Tuesday release that it has OK’d spending as much as $410,000 for the crosswalks connecting the riverside trails across the street.

The DDA noted the crosswalk on the east side of the river will include a median island so pedestrians can cross half of the street at a time. Alterations to the north side right turn lane will widen the sidewalk and narrow the street, forcing traffic to slow. The wider sidewalk will also allow for more landscaping.

“The new facilities, designed in collaboration with the City of Grand Rapids, advance on the community’s goal of achieving a stress-free experience for people of all ages and abilities using Downtown sidewalks,” the DDA said in a statement.

In 2018, 8-year-old Navaeh Alston was killed when she was hit by a car while crossing Bridge Street near the river at night. She was headed to Ah-Nab-Awen Park to feed the homeless.