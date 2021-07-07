New company in GR offers luxury picnic experience

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A new company in Grand Rapids is offering a unique outdoor experience for those looking to do something special with friends or a loved one.

Tara Buchanan said the idea of starting a luxury picnic company crossed her mind during quarantine.

“We were still under some restrictions, and I was thinking about the summer and going out and doing things and I realized this was kind of a perfect like micro-event. It’s small, it’s outdoors,” Buchanan said.

But even as those restrictions get lifted, it continues to grow in popularity. Buchanan launched The Luxury Picnic Company in early June and has already done 16 picnics in the past month.

“I think it’s just aesthetically pleasing, it’s something different and it’s not something that has been in Grand Rapids before so it’s another option to do something outdoors in the summer.

And while, yes, you can pack a blanket and food and throw your own picnic, her service takes the hassle out of set up and tear down.

“This is not very easy to just you know pack along in a basket so it allows people to come out and have a picnic and not having to worry about going to the store and packing things and getting a blanket and all those things, everything’s already set up for that person.”

The company offers a basic setup or more extravagant themes depending on the occasion and what the customer is looking for. Picnics can accommodate anywhere from 2 to 8 people and there are also different tiers and add-ons which allow people to customize their experience.

“We do snack boxes, we do dessert towers. I work with a company called The Gift of Charcuterie and she makes these amazing masterpieces cheese boards that we bring out,” Buchanan said.

The picnics can be set up just about anywhere including a public park or your favorite spot within 15 miles of downtown. Buchanan also does picnics at the beach or even your own backyard. She added that while it’s not for everyone, she’s had nothing but positive responses so far.





“It’s definitely got a certain luxury element to it, but I think that an experience like this is memorable because it’s not something that’s done a lot.”

More information on The Luxury Picnic Company can be found here.