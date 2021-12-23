New Christmas song celebrates ‘magic’ of downtown Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Just in time for Christmas, a local pair has written a new original song called “Holiday Memories of Grand Rapids.”

“It’s kind of a celebration of Grand Rapids and our love for GR and Christmas,” said musician Patrick Ziegler.

He and Teresa Thome recently released the song. The song’s video shows photos of downtown Grand Rapids and is a reminder of what makes West Michigan so special.

“A couple of the comments that we’ve had .. (say), ‘oh I’m out of state, I no longer live in Grand Rapids, oh my gosh it’s making me want to go home again,” Thome said.

They say they want the song to show the magic of downtown Grand Rapids during Christmas time.

“We want people to see there is so much to do in Grand Rapids. Yes, they don’t have the big department stores that they used to, but there’s local shopping and there’s the skating,” Ziegler said. “There’s magic downtown again and that’s what we wanted to really express.”

“Holiday Memories of Grand Rapids” was recently played on the radio, on 100.5 The River, the duo said.