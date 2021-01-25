New childhood trauma education aims to fill ‘gap in system’

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — As the nation continues to navigate the pandemic that has killed more than 400,000 Americans and forced drastic and swift changes in the way we live, a nurse in West Michigan is launching a trauma education program that focuses specifically on kids.

The program is called Healing Connection and helps train child placement agencies, foster families, teachers and others to help kids get through challenges.

“The shocking thing is a lot more kids have experienced trauma than we realize,” Bethany Hall, the woman behind the program, said. “It can be household dysfunction, mental illness in a family member, an incarcerated family member, substance abuse, or domestic partner violence in the home. All of these things really play a role in a child’s well-being.”

Hall spent five years working as a nurse practitioner at Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital in Grand Rapids.

“I realized during that time that there was a really big gap in the system,” she said. “I really just saw the need for trauma education. I saw how as they became adults, they were having problems in relationships, they were having problems giving and receiving care.”

In the midst of a pandemic, Hall wants to help others focus more on the issue.

“Maybe they’re not getting as many meals as they were used to; they’re not getting a safe person at school,” she said.

Hall says she hopes her program begins a sense of growth and helps kids overcome the toughest moments of their lives.

“Giving them the tools in their toolbox to really meet the needs of these children and to help them to heal and thrive,” Hall said.