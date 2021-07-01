New cat rescue to open in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A new cat rescue is opening on Aug. 1 in West Michigan with the goal of giving local cats a second chance at life.

Second Chance Cats of West Michigan is a newly found nonprofit that aims to help cats find their forever homes. It’s located near the corner of Knapp Street and Fuller Avenue in Grand Rapids.

The owners say they saw a need for an adoption center in the area after a couple of local cat rescues ended their programs.

The rescue also works with local shelters to intake cats who are at risk of being euthanized due to space or behavior.

“We’re willing to take on the tougher cases because we truly believe that all these cats deserve a home, whatever their past is we’re willing to work with them to get them to the point where they can be happy in a loving home,” said co-founder Laura Moody.

A list of adoptable cats can be found on the organization’s Facebook page.

Adoption rates are listed online.