New cat rescue to open in Grand Rapids

Grand Rapids

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A new cat rescue is opening on Aug. 1 in West Michigan with the goal of giving local cats a second chance at life.

Second Chance Cats of West Michigan is a newly found nonprofit that aims to help cats find their forever homes. It’s located near the corner of Knapp Street and Fuller Avenue in Grand Rapids.

The owners say they saw a need for an adoption center in the area after a couple of local cat rescues ended their programs.

The rescue also works with local shelters to intake cats who are at risk of being euthanized due to space or behavior.

“We’re willing to take on the tougher cases because we truly believe that all these cats deserve a home, whatever their past is we’re willing to work with them to get them to the point where they can be happy in a loving home,” said co-founder Laura Moody.

A list of adoptable cats can be found on the organization’s Facebook page

Adoption rates are listed online

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Growing Grand Rapids and Beyond

More Growing Grand Rapids and beyond

Top Stories On WOODTV.com

Know something newsworthy? Report It!

News 8 Links