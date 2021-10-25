New bus shelters coming to underserved areas in Grand Rapids

Grand Rapids

by: The Associated Press

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — Installation of 35 bus shelters — 19 of them in underserved neighborhoods — is expected to be completed by next October in Grand Rapids.

The Grand Rapids City Commission has approved the transfer of $250,000 to pay for the shelters and installation.

Assistant Mobile GR Director Justin Kimura says the effort hopes to encourage greater public transit ridership across Grand Rapids and specifically in the city’s historically underserved communities.

Where necessary, the shelters will have solar-powered lighting.

The city says installation of the shelters aligns with its vision and values of equity and inclusion as identified in Grand Rapids’ strategic plan.

