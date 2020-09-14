New Black-owned business opens in GR amid pandemic

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The COVID-19 pandemic has taken a toll financially on many West Michigan businesses, but one Grand Rapids native used this time to open one.

“My dad passed away in December, so I really just wanted to do something to keep my mind focused,” said 25-year-old Myquisha Meeks. “At first, I was doing it out of my car. I was driving back and forth to Muskegon and like setting up at a park and I was making I lot of money. I started getting different things and more inventory and then I was like you know, it’s time to get a store.”

Meeks didn’t let the pandemic stop her from following her dreams and is now opening Charm’d Boutique on N. Park Street between Coit and Monroe avenues in Grand Rapids.

“During the pandemic, you lost a lot of money,” said Meeks. “A lot of places shut down, you didn’t have money, so if I got my own store, I could sell my clothes and it’s something that I could keep doing because everybody needs clothes.”

She says filling that need for others fills something within herself.

“It makes me want to go harder,” said Meeks. “It makes me want to dig more deeper into what they like, getting more stuff that they like. It just makes me want to go harder.”

She has advice for others, especially people of color, looking to start their own business.

“Anything that you put your mind to, do it, because this wasn’t an easy process, but I enjoyed every bit of it,” said Meeks.

Charm’d Boutique opens on Sept. 19 at 11 a.m. There will be raffle giveaways and free food at the grand opening.

The store is located at 432 N. Park St. NE in Grand Rapids. Normal business hours are as follows: