New billboards seek information in 3 Grand Rapids homicides

Left to right: Courtesy photos of Deon Floyd, Manuel Salgado and Terry Wilks.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Silent Observer is announcing an increase in reward money in an effort to help solve three Grand Rapids homicides.

Silent Observer said $3,000 is now being offered for information that leads to arrests in the deaths of Deon Floyd, Manuel Salgado and Terry Wilks.

The move came as the organization unveiled three new billboards featuring the cases.

The most recent death was that of Deon Floyd, 23, who was fatally shot Oct. 16 on Watkins Street SE near Henry Avenue SE. His billboard is on Eastern Avenue south of Wealthy Street SE.

The two other homicides happened in 2019:

In the early hours of Sept. 21, 2019, Terry Wilks, 64, was shot multiple times on Diamond Avenue SE near Sigsbee Street. His billboard can be seen at the intersection of Wealthy Street and Eastern Avenue.

Manuel Salgado, 22, was shot and killed Dec. 5, 2019, on Lincoln Avenue NW near Second Street. Another person was injured in that shooting but survived. His billboard is at the intersection of Leonard Street NW and Alpine Avenue.

The design for a new Silent Observer billboard calling for information in the murder of Manuel Salgado. (Courtesy)

The $3,000 reward, which is funded by a grant from the U.S. Attorney’s Office, is available to those who provide information leading to an arrest in any Kent County homicide.

Anyone with information about the deaths of Floyd, Wilks or Salgado, or any other homicide, is asked to call Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.