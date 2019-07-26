New bar, music hub opening: Inside Metro Grand Rapids

Courtesy photos show the inside of Metro Grand Rapids on S. Division Avenue. (Metro Grand Rapids)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids’ newest music venue opens this weekend.

Metro Grand Rapids will celebrate its grand opening with a ribbon cutting ceremony Saturday at 6 p.m.

The new business is located in the former home of Yester Years Lounge at 1901 S. Division Avenue, just north of Burton Street SW.

A courtesy photo shows the inside of 1901 S. Division Ave. before renovations. (Metro Grand Rapids)

Crews have revamped the space, creating a new stage for musicians and artists of all backgrounds to showcase their talent — the goal of owner and fellow musician Joshua Tree. Metro Grand Rapids’ artsy vibe is also on display on its walls, with a mural and art installations by Carribbean artist Picardo.

Metro Grand Rapids also features a sleek wooden wraparound bar with 20 beers on tap, a food menu and a back patio.

Admission is free before 9 p.m.