GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A new art exhibit is coming to Gerald R. Ford Presidential Library & Museum this summer.

“Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel — The Exhibition” will feature a recreation of many famous pieces by the artist and will also be the largest exhibit the museum has ever featured.

“It feels great, we are very excited. It’s very big, we are really hoping people are going to really love it,” Joel Westphal, museum deputy director, said.

He says the museum has a crew standing by getting ready to build the exhibit which has stopped in other cities such as Chicago. The exhibit will be hands-free and feature popular pieces like the “Creation of Adam” and “The Last Judgment.” There will be audio guides available to rent and images will also include signage to inform patrons about the specific piece.

It will be featured from Friday, May 20 until Sunday, Sept. 11. Registration for a time slot to view the exhibit is not required and general admission tickets are available online or at the gate of the museum.

“For me, it’s all about the patrons and the people who come here and take back home with them the fact they had a great experience. I want people to walk away from this exhibit saying ‘wow,'” Westphal said.

