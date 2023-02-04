A new alliance against police brutality stood for change in downtown Grand Rapids on Feb. 4, 2023.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A new alliance against police brutality stood for change in downtown Grand Rapids on Saturday.

The group is called Grand Rapids Alliance Against Racist and Political Oppression. Members held up signs near the Grand Rapids Police Department during the hour-long planned protest.

“We are here to demand killer cops are jailed and held accountable for their actions,” Cherie Stoll, a group member, said.

They request a conviction against former GRPD officer Christopher Schurr. He will stand trial next month for shooting and killing 26-year-old Patrick Lyoya during a traffic stop last April.

The group also stood in support of other men and women across the country who have died from police brutality including Tyre Nichols.

The 29-year-old was beaten, kicked and pepper sprayed by five Memphis Police Officers on the city’s southeast side on Jan. 7. He died three days later.

The officers were arrested almost two weeks after that incident and are charged with second-degree murder among other charges.

Within the last week, a sixth officer was fired from the Memphis Police Department and two emergency medical technicians were fired from the Memphis Fire Department following an internal investigation.

“This is not just an issue that has occurred with Tyre Nichols or Patrick Lyoya or George Floyd. This is an issue that’s been occurring since the police were created,” Stole said. “It’s distressing.”

She added, “We would like to see the system be abolished. That doesn’t mean we won’t have community policing it just means that we understand the system as it is not functioning for the community.”

The group will hold an informational meeting on Feb. 15.