GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — It was a hands-on and full learning experience for kids on Saturday as Brain Awareness Week came to an end.

Michigan State University hosted a neuroscience fair at the Grand Rapids Public Museum. It featured 17 interactive exhibits including isolating DNA from a banana, learning about the senses and optical illusions.

Kids also walked inside a giant inflatable brain which was a new exhibit this year. They learned how the brain functions and the diseases that impact it.

“This is all about getting kids interested in the sciences whether it be biology, neuroscience or any of the stems. We just want to offer some activities to get the kids out and really interested,” Dr. Joe Patterson, assistant professor of Translational Neuroscience, said.

The college is planning to do another event around the same time next year.