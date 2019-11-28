Networking event aims to bring W MI natives home

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — As Thanksgiving draws young professionals back home to West Michigan, an annual event tempts them to stay here.

Now in its eighth year, ReThink West Michigan is hosted by local economic development agency The Right Place, Inc. and Hello West Michigan.

“ReThink West Michigan and really kind of the whole concept of people coming back to Michigan to relocate, it is an easier sell,” Rachel Bartels, the executive director of Hello West Michigan said. “I think state pride is really up and people are more aware of the different amenities that we have here in West Michigan. So people are ready to have those conversations and say, ‘I want to come back, now show me how to do it and please help me do that.'”

The casual networking event was held at six locations around the region, including at The B.O.B. in downtown Grand Rapids. Professionals had a chance to talk with employers and learn about what coming back to West Michigan would look like.