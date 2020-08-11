Neighbors push back against proposed GR development

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A proposed development the Grand Rapids Planning Commission will consider Thursday is being met with major opposition from neighboring residents.

The 2200 Griggs development, also known as Breton Hamlet, would go in the Eastgate neighborhood on the southeast side of the city.

The site would replace a residential street that dead ends to wetlands with a 48-unit condominium community for people 55 and older.

“There’s one exit and one exit for this development on Griggs,” Eastgate resident Megan Wolenberg told News 8 Tuesday. “The negatives of this development outweigh the positives for me.”

The developer on the project is Mosaic Properties and Homes, which is also behind the Celadon community near Knapp’s Corner.

Opposition for the project first gained traction in 2018 when residents from both Grand Rapids and East Grand Rapids, which borders the development area to the north, voiced concerns.

That July, the EGR city commission denied a request to use Oxford Road as access to the site.

“East Grand Rapids said, ‘No it’s not happening.’ And so now the developers have defaulted to the Grand Rapids side, which is Griggs,” Wolenberg explained. “These condos range from $300,000 to $800,000 apiece and the average home sale in our neighborhood, in Eastgate, is $225,000. It just feels like a separate, upscale community dropped into the heart of our community.”

Ahead of the planning commission meeting Thursday, the agenda packet consists of more than 180 pages worth of letters and emails from area residents asking the commission to deny the development.

One letter was in favor of the new community.

The main concerns surround increased traffic, depletion of the wetlands and overall character that attracted people to the neighborhood in the first place.

“It feels like a David and Goliath story because we are a humble but mighty little community on the southeast side of Grand Rapids and this is a very well-known developer in the area as well trying to build a 48-unit condo complex in sort of the heart in our community,” Wolenberg said.

Mosaic Properties President Brad Rosschafter sent News 8 the following statement Tuesday: