Car crash caused power outage in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Nearly 4,000 Consumers Energy customers in Grand Rapids were without power Tuesday morning.
The power outage, which affected 3,808 customers, was first reported around 4 a.m. Tuesday, according to Consumers Energy’s outage map.
A Consumers Energy spokesperson said a car crashed into a utility pole at College Avenue and College Grove Street, knocking out power.
>>Inside woodtv.com: Power outages
Power was back on shortly after 5:30 a.m.Tuesday, according the utility company.