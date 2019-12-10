Car crash caused power outage in Grand Rapids

A screenshot of Consumers Energy’s outage map shows a power outage in Grand Rapids Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Nearly 4,000 Consumers Energy customers in Grand Rapids were without power Tuesday morning.

The power outage, which affected 3,808 customers, was first reported around 4 a.m. Tuesday, according to Consumers Energy’s outage map.

A Consumers Energy spokesperson said a car crashed into a utility pole at College Avenue and College Grove Street, knocking out power.

>>Inside woodtv.com: Power outages

Power was back on shortly after 5:30 a.m.Tuesday, according the utility company.