Residents turned in 285 firearms during Grand Rapids’ gun buyback event on Sept. 17, 2022. (Courtesy of the city of Grand Rapids)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — On Saturday, residents turned in 285 firearms during Grand Rapids’ gun buyback event.

Of the 285 firearms returned, 87 were semi-automatic handguns, 64 were revolvers, 80 were shotguns and 54 were rifles. Two of the firearms were previously reported stolen, including one that was reported stolen in 1982.

In exchange for each firearm, residents received a gift card: $100 for revolvers, shotguns and rifles and $200 for assault-type rifles and semi-automatic handguns.

The city said that this weekend’s total is twice as many as were turned in during the two gun buyback events in 2021 combined.

“Our gun buyback programs are a proactive approach to reducing the number of unwanted firearms in our community,” Asante Cain, assistant to the city manager, said in a press release. “We are pleased to see so many firearms turned in. It reduces the potential for these to fall in the wrong hands and be used in a future crime or accidents. The SAFE Task Force was proud to partner with the Police Department in hosting this event and working towards our shared goal of ending gun violence.”